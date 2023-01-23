Read full article on original website
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Sporting News
Elena Rybankina vs Victoria Azarenka live scores, updates, highlights, how to watch Australian Open semi final
22nd seed Elena Rybakina and 24th seed Victoria Azarenka will face off in a do-or-die semi final on Thursday for a spot in the Australian Open final. The duo have been near faultless in the lead up to this match, dropping only one set each since the beginning of the tournament on January 16.
Sporting News
What channel is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid? How to watch Copa del Rey quarterfinal on TV
Real Madrid will face their intra-city rivals Atletico Madrid in a Copa del Rey quarterfinal match that will determine which team advances to the semifinals of the competition. The Madrid derby matchups are always high-strung affairs, but the tension spiked in the lead-up with Atletico supporters once again targeting Real's...
Sporting News
Magda Linette vs Aryna Sabalenka odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open semi final
Magda Linette and Aryna Sabalenka will battle it out for a spot in the Australian Open final at Rod Laver Arena following the match between Elena Rybakina and Victoria Azarenka which begins at 7:30pm AEDT. Unseeded Polish player Linette - who's currently ranked 45 in the world - has been...
