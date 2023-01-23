Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
This Pink/White Air Jordan 1 Mid Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift
Recently stripping away its cherry-adorned Air Force 1 Valentine’s Day effort for a more simplistic homage, The Swooshes neighboring banner has begun casting thematic tones across their Air Jordan offerings. Mimicking the recently unveiled “Washed Pink” suede-coated Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, a duo of pink shades envelop the Air Jordan 1 Mid’s tonal tribute to love filling the air.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney
Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
North West is Bound 2 the family legacy. Once again proving she's a makeup pro, the 9-year-old debuted a new transformation on TikTok by dressing as dad Kanye West, complete with full eyebrows, a...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Does Its Best Impression Of The “Space Jam” 11s
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is constantly referencing signatures beyond MJ’s first. Alongside homages to iconic AJ1s, the silhouette is frequently paying its respects to several fan favorite models — the Air Jordan 11, of course, included. With its next offering, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is taking...
sneakernews.com
Golden Metallic Accents Coat The GS Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC To Chicago”
Michael Jordan’s journey from Chapel Hill to Chicago has been well-documented across Jordan Brand’s retro-tooled offerings. While the Air Jordan 2 Low is set to retell the famed “UNC to Chicago” expedition, the Beaverton brand’s youth-exclusive efforts have taken a strategic approach towards rekindling the connection between His Airness and the next generation. From expressing the roots of the “Bred” colorway to partaking in the Air Jordan 1’s sunset photo shoot, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is now harkening the AJ 2’s upcoming sequence with a golden twist.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” Set For April 2023 Release
When LeBron James signed to Nike almost two decades ago, the brand celebrated in one of the few ways they know how: through sneakers. And as we come up on the 20th Anniversary of the two’s long-running partnership, that very same, commemorative release — the Air Force 1 “Four Horsemen” — is set to return to the shelves.
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” Releasing Holiday 2023
With each holiday season comes another Air Jordan 11. Adding this past winter’s “Cherry” composition to the silhouette’s iconic slate of colorways including the “Cool Grey” 11, Space Jam and Concord, Holiday 2023 is set to write its own story with a women’s exclusive effort. And according to reputable sources, Sneaker Files and @zsneakerheadz, the ladies’ silhouette will receive a tasteful “Neapolitan” scheme alongside the return of the Air Jordan 11 “DMP”.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “Cool Grey” Coming Soon: Photos
Another dope Jordan 6 Rings is on the way. One of the better hybrid sneakers to be crafted by Jumpman is the Jordan 6 Rings. Overall, hybrid sneakers sometimes get a bad wrap from people. This is because sneakerheads like what they know, and would rather not have the classics tinkered with.
Drake flaunts a $2.2 million diamond chain that appears to have belonged to Pharrell in his new music video
The item was sold by Pharrell to an unknown buyer for $2.2 million on his auction site Joopiter in November.
