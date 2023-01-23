Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Jalen Rose Puts Stephen A. Smith on Blast for ‘Fake Trolling’ the Dallas Cowboys
As soon as the clock hit zeros Sunday night, Dallas Cowboys fans knew what was coming next. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was going to have a field day after the 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers after a rough performance from Dak Prescott. The “How ‘Bout Them Cowboys” taunts were imminent.
Kyle Shanahan drops hint on plan to neutralize Jalen Hurts, Eagles in NFC Championship Game
Like the San Francisco 49ers’ most recent victims — the Dallas Cowboys — the Philadelphia Eagles also feature a stout defensive line that can swallow opposing offenses alive. The Eagles’ pass rush is expected to be a big thorn in the side of San Francisco, but the 49ers trust head coach Kyle Shanahan to provide them with the right antidote to Philly’s defense come gameday.
Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium
Let’s say that Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is amused by the Bengals efforts to rebrand Arrowhead Stadium in favor... The post Travis Kelce Responds To Bengals’ Joe Burrow Nickname for Arrowhead Stadium appeared first on Outsider.
Mattress Mack, who lost $2 million betting on Cowboys, has advice for Dak Prescott
Jim McIngvale, famously known as high-stakes gambler "Mattress Mack," had some words of advice for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after losing $2 million on Sunday.
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Look: Jimmy Johnson Used 1 Word To Describe Cowboys' Final Play Sunday
“What the heck was that?” The above quote came from San Francisco linebacker Dre Greenlaw last night, describing the Cowboys'... unusual final play of regulation. Greenlaw's words were likely uttered by Dallas fans across the country, too, in the moments following the Cowboys' 19-12 loss ...
Damar Hamlin Responds to Outcry that NFL Used Clone of Him at Bills Game vs. Bengals
Just a few weeks after he suffered a medical emergency on the field during Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills safety... The post Damar Hamlin Responds to Outcry that NFL Used Clone of Him at Bills Game vs. Bengals appeared first on Outsider.
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Stefon Diggs Fires Back a Day After Storming Out of Locker Room Following Bills Loss to Bengals
Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs took to Twitter Monday to explain his actions following his team’s 27-10 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday. Diggs, 29, stormed out of the locker room with all of his belongings before some of the Bills’ coaching staff had...
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s status for NFC Championship Game revealed
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not start Sunday’s NFC Championship Game even if he’s able to return to
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday.
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
San Francisco 49ers Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested After Woman Claims He Pushed Her to the Ground
Omenihu is accused of pushing the woman during an argument on Monday afternoon, a day after the team beat the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs San Francisco 49ers player Charles Omenihu was arrested by police in Northern California this week, a day after his team cemented their spot in the NFC Championship Game. Omenihu, 25, was arrested after San Jose police received a report of a domestic violence incident on Monday afternoon. When officers arrived at the location of the alleged incident, an adult woman claiming to be...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
Stephen A. claims Dak 'primarily responsible' for 49ers' win
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys fell apart in their 19-12 loss to the 49ers in the NFC divisional round Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for America’s Team. And like always, he didn’t hold back.
Cowboys Fans Get Into Huge Brawl Outside AT&T Stadium After Losing to 49ers
Things were pretty ugly for the Cowboys inside Levi’s Stadium over the weekend. It was even worse back in Dallas, where a fight among fans broke out outside the Miller Lite House. A watch party for Sunday’s Divisional Round was being hosted at the Miller Lite House, where fans...
How one roster move saved the 49ers' season before it even began
Only days before the NFL’s 53-man cutdown deadline in August, the quarterback now hailed as the San Francisco 49ers’ savior wasn’t even a sure bet to make their roster. Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, had to beat a well-liked veteran whom the 49ers had just paid lavishly to be their top backup.
Former Steelers RB Rashard Mendenhall Makes Strange Statement Blaming Ben Roethlisberger for Downfall
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall didn’t hold back his feelings for ex-teammate Ben Roethlisberger Sunday. Mendenhall started the discussion on Twitter after posting a photo of himself at Steelers practice from back in the day. He captioned the photo “Earned my stripes.” When a fan asked what stripes he was referring to, Mendenhall posted a photo of his Super Bowl XLIII ring.
