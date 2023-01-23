ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Natalie Lee Slams Ex Shayne Jensen For Joining ‘Perfect Match’ — While They Were Still Dating!

By Raven Brunner
 3 days ago

Netflix’s upcoming reality series is already turning up the heat –  and not for sexy reasons! Former Love is Blind couple Natalie Lee and Shayne Jensen have gotten into a public spat over Jensen’s involvement in the streamer’s new matchmaker series Perfect Match .

Over the weekend, Lee claimed on her Instagram story that they were both approached to join the new series while still dating.

“I knew about the new dating show back in Sept 2021 because Shayne and I were both approached to apply for it while we were in a relationship (casting didn’t know we were together at the time),” she wrote, per PEOPLE .

Lee continued to share that they both “told each other we declined the opportunity,” but she later discovered that he had lied. The Chicago resident said that they didn’t split until November 2021 – which is supported by an US Weekly article in March 2022 where an insider opened up about Lee and Jensen’s relationship after the series.

The source said, “The big blowout fight she and Shayne had was something she could not get past — even months later. They tried dating again but, in the end, they weren’t meant to be, and it was for the best.”

Lee continued to allege that Jensen was in contact with her while filming Perfect Match . “He texted me numerous times he wanted to leave midway through filming because he still had feelings for me after we saw each other for [the] first time since our breakup at the reunion show taping,” she claimed.

Photo: Netflix

The former reality star also accused Jensen of trying to “reconcile” and spreading lies about her on the internet. She wrote, “In response to how much Shayne continues to bully and talk about me and my friends on his social media platforms, I like to spill tea every once in a while.”

Jensen took to his own platform to share his take on the situation, debunking Lee’s claims. “Obviously with the new show coming out I figured ‘someone’ would try to once again destroy my character for personal gain,” he wrote, seemingly referring to Lee. “I have tried to move on numerous times but this keeps resurfacing and I have boundaries,” Jensen said, adding that he is not a “clout chaser” and had left the scene for months to help his mother while she was sick. “For someone to talk about me negatively shortly after my mom passed. I’m just done,” he concluded.

In a follow-up, Jensen posted alleged texts from Lee from when he accepted the offer to star on the new series. She wrote in the texts, “I really want you to enjoy life because this show for you is once in a lifetime opportunity.” Jensen allegedly responded, “I love you more than anything.” Lee dismissed these texts in the comment section of her TikTok, writing , “If he put the actual time stamps, I texted him that in February 2022 when he was trying to leave the new show for me and he was getting ripped apart on social media for Love Is Blind .”

Decider has reached out to representatives for Love Is Blind and Perfect Match for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Perfect Match will premiere Feb. 14 on Netflix and sees the return of reality stars from the streamer’s popular reality shows, Love Is Blind , Too Hot to Handle , The Circle , The Mole , and others. The show is hosted by Love Is Blind co-host Nick Lachey . In addition to Jensen, the show welcomes Francesca Farago, Damian Powers, Bartise Bowden, Diamond Jack, and Lauren “LC” Chamblin from previous installments of Love Is Blind .

