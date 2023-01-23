Read full article on original website
Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.
When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
10 Things that Every Small Town has in Common in East Texas
Every East Texas small town has it's own uniqueness to it. It can be in the architecture or maybe the layout of the land or even just a simple landmark. Every East Texas small town has something very much alike, too. I'm gonna pick on my hometown of Lindale for this write up but you'll notice that your small town has some, or all, of these things very much in common.
The Great Tyler Cleanup Is Happening April 1st In Tyler, Texas
East Texas is one beautiful place. Lots of tall pine trees, wide open farmland, along with bustling cities that are full of life and adventure. There are lots of backroads to explore where we will be amazed by all the beauty from the rolling landscape that will soon be full of spring blooms and greening pastures. One of the most beautiful places in East Texas, is Tyler, Texas.
Longview, Texas Adults Can Take Plumbing Classes for Free at Longview High School
Knowing some basic skills to help you around the house is never a bad thing. Basic carpentry skills, basic electrical skills or even some basic plumbing skills are great to know so you can temporarily correct a problem until a professional can fix it properly. Plumbing can be one those features that looks easy to work on but could turn into a pretty daunting task. If you're looking to learn or improve those basic plumbing skills, you can take a free six week course at Longview High School.
Police in Kilgore, TX Need Your Help Identifying a Fraud Suspect
Do you recognize this woman suspected of committing fraud at a store located near Tyler, Texas?. On January 24, the Kilgore Police Department shared a few details, though not many, and a couple of photos in a Facebook post they shared on their page, which you can access here. Will you take a look at the photos, particularly if you live in or frequent either Kilgore or Tyler, Texas?
Grande Blvd. S-Curve In Tyler, Texas Will See Safety Improvements Soon
If you've ever driven Grande Blvd. in Tyler, Texas between Hollytree Dr. and Old Jacksonville Hwy, you've seen the many crosses erected along a stretch of the road marking the many deaths that have occurred in the area. This portion has a 'reverse S-Curve', a section of roadway that has drivers switching from one side of the high-power transmission lines to the other while at the same time experiencing an elevation change. High speeds and inclement weather are a couple of the major factors why this area has seen many serious accidents throughout the years.
Smith County, TX Appoints Long Time Employee As Precinct 1 Constable
The Smith County Precinct 1 Constables Office Has Been Rocked By Scandal Over The Last Few Years But Now A Stabilizing Presence Is Set Restore Dignity And Respect To The Office. Ralph Caraway Jr., a longtime Smith County employee, took the oath of office Tuesday (Jan. 24th) morning after being...
Renovation Projects Will Close the VFW in Tyler, Texas for 10 Days
If you like to stop into the VFW Carl Webb Post 1799 in Tyler, Texas and have a drink or grab a bite to eat just know that in early February the doors are going to be locked temporarily. Our local VFW Post took to social media to let the public know that they will be closed from Wednesday, February 1st through Friday, February 10th as they have some renovation projects they will be working on.
Tyler, TX Man Allegedly Picks Up Third DWI Instead Of Sandwiches At Jason’s Deli
You Don't Need Me To Tell You That DWI Continues To Be A Big Problem In East Texas And Here's Another Way It Can Effect Us All. We've written and talked it about almost every week but folks in East Texas still continue to get behind the wheel after a few drinks and try to make a go of it. Regardless of your life and others that you put at risk, but you can also effect local businesses with your dumb decisions.
4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses
Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
Beautiful Home on 42 Acres in Bullard, TX Dropped Price by 50k
There are lots of gorgeous homes all over the state of Texas. Some offer hundreds of acres of land, others offer every amenity you could ever want (especially with all the celebs and athletes in Texas). Although if you’re looking for something with a nice piece of land, looks great, and doesn’t cost ten million dollars, there is a beautiful property in Bullard, Texas that looks like a dream come true.
Yes, Please! Chick-fil-a Employees Share Secret Menu Hacks
Granted, Chick-fil-A representatives remain adamant that, despite rumors, there is no "secret menu." However, they DID share some relatively secret menu hacks for those who are interested in kicking their favorites up a notch in East Texas. It's no secret that Chick-fil-A remains enormously popular all around the country--and that...
23 Perfect Places For A Romantic East Texas Valentine’s Dinner
Now is the time to make those Valentine's Day dinner reservations! You'll want to act upon this sooner than later or you could be having Valentine's Day dinner with your significant other at a drive-thru near you or at your own dinner table. There's nothing wrong with that at all, but there are certain expectations for some people when it comes to Valentine's Day dinner.
Full Lineup Announced For ’23 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival in Tyler
And here we go! We hope you're ready Tyler, TX. Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, has released its lineup for the 2023 event. Since we began in 2014, it's been a privilege to bring so many great BBQ...
This Banana Pudding in Chandler, TX Is Made Fresh Daily!
When I first saw the picture of this banana pudding on social media, my mouth began to water instantly. I’ve never wanted to eat banana pudding so bad in my life, and after speaking to the staff at the restaurant and hearing the story behind this amazing dessert, it makes me want to drive to Chandler, Texas right now. This heavenly dessert is made fresh daily by the good folks at Nettie’s Southern Kitchen.
Want to Rent Out Rip Wheeler’s Real Dutton Ranch Cabin from Yellowstone?
No matter where you live in East Texas, grabbing a few down friends and a stay at the Dutton Ranch is a real possibility. A short plane ride out of Tyler, TX, and a connecting flight, perhaps two, later you can land at Missoula International Airport where y'all can live it up like Rip.
45 People Are Facing Felony Charges After Arrests In Smith County, Texas
This past weekend was a mixed bag when it came to outdoor activities because of the rain Saturday, but Sunday turned out to be a pretty good day. That didn't really matter because it was divisional playoff weekend in the NFL. We now know which four teams are playing in the championship games next week and ultimately two of them will go on to play in Super Bowl LVII.
Trevor’s Beautiful Butterscotch Color Makes Him A Stand-Out In The Shelter
Let's face it, dogs are conversation starters. Whether it's their color, their distinctive looks, the tricks they know how to perform or the knowledge they possess, we love talking about our dogs with other people and if you're single and looking for someone or a new friend, this could be a springboard for a new relationship for you, with another human and canine.
