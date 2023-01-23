ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Payton reportedly to interview for Cardinals head coaching job

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPMIg_0kOaaprI00

The Sean Payton interview tour will continue this week, this time with the Arizona Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

This would be Payton's fourth interview this offseason after the former New Orleans Saints coach met with the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. The only team without a head coach Payton hasn't met with yet is the Indianapolis Colts.

Arizona is an attractive landing spot for Payton because of the team's stability at quarterback and general manager. The team locked up Kyler Murray this past offseason, though he'll be recovering from an ACL tear suffered earlier this season. The Cardinals also recently hired former Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots executive Monti Ossenfort as the team's newest GM.

But are the Cardinals the best landing spot for Payton? There are still a lot of uncertainties on the roster and it's unclear how much control Payton would be looking for in shaping the team. Payton might prefer a team either with more veterans (like the Broncos) or more ambiguity and thus more room for molding (like the Panthers or Texans). Arizona also plays in the always-competitive NFC West, which is a much harder division than, say the NFC South (which Payton coached in for years) or the AFC South.

It will cost a lot to get Payton as well. Any team would likely have to give the Saints at least a first-round pick for the ability to hire him. Payton also reportedly wants a four-year deal worth $20-25 million per season.

There is also the ever-looming possibility that the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job opens up after Mike McCarthy failed to lead the team further in the playoff. Though, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated after the divisional loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday that his faith in McCarthy hadn't changed after the defeat.

In the interim, though, Payton will have his choice of teams he'd be willing to coach next year.

