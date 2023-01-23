Read full article on original website
Celebrate Black Americans with Sonoma County Library
February is Black History Month, a time to recognize, celebrate and honor the rich and diverse history, contributions and achievements of Black Americans. Sonoma County Library celebrates Black History Month by hosting events and highlighting books, movies, music and resources available through your local library. “We are excited to offer...
How to help the families of the Half Moon Bay victims
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – There is a fund set up to support the families impacted by the tragic events at Half Moon Bay on Monday. KRON4's Gayle Ong was at Alas on Tuesday, which is one of the nonprofits helping the victims' families. The tragedy hit close to home for the Alas team. […]
Wrong turn at Carneros?
Steve Meloan was on his way into the Basque Boulangerie on Tuesday morning when something caught is eye — a hot air balloon heading west over Sonoma Plaza. “It was amazingly low, such that I could hear the roar of its gas jets. I assumed the pilot just wanted to give his passenger’s a bird’s eye view of the Plaza, but I later heard that he actually landed in a residential yard in Temelec. Not sure if it was wind, or what. Never the less, a very ‘Sonoma’ image hovering over the Plaza!”
7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days
A gunman killed seven people at two agricultural businesses in Northern California, plunging the state into mourning again in the wake of its third mass killing in eight days. The post 7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days appeared first on KYMA.
7 People Killed in Half Moon Bay in California's Second Mass Shooting This Week: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'
Police arrested 67-year-old Zhao Chunli for the deaths of seven farm workers killed in Half Moon Bay, Calif. on Monday A shooting incident in Half Moon Bay, Calif., claimed the lives of seven people on Monday. Police have arrested a suspect. The shooting on Monday afternoon occurred over two separate locations in the small coastal town, just south of San Francisco. In one location off the Cabrillo Highway, four people were found dead around 2:22 p.m. local time Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a press conference on Monday evening. A fifth victim also...
Update: 'Workplace violence' blamed in Half Moon Bay mass killing spree
HALF MOON BAY -- The 66-year-old gunman who went on a killing spree at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had legally purchased his firearm, had no prior contact with local law enforcement, and was an employee of one of the farms he targeted.At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said six men and two women were allegedly shot by Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao.Officials later confirmed that five of the men and both women were killed. A male victim underwent surgery at Stanford and is in stable condition.They also confirmed that Zhao was...
HMB suspect reportedly taunted with offensive nickname before 'execution style' shooting: Sources
Investigators say the suspect Chunli Zhao was allegedly taunted with an offensive nickname that may have fueled his anger leading up to the attack being described as "intentional."
7 killed in separate Half Moon Bay shootings, officials say; suspected gunman arrested
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. — The suspected gunman in the Half Moon Bay shootings at two locations was a farm employee and workplace violence is being investigated as the motive, officials said on Tuesday.Click here for the latest updates on Jan. 24. See below for previous coverage. Here is...
Mass shooting brings heightened security, sadness to Bay Area Lunar New Year events
SAN FRANCISCO -- On Sunday, San Francisco's Chinatown community was all set to usher in the Year of the Rabbit but the happy festivities were marred by a mass shooting in Southern California.Traditional Lunar New Year celebrations are usually pretty loud, with drums and cymbals and people lighting firecrackers on sidewalks but Sunday's event in San Francisco's Portsmouth Square actually began with a moment of silence, as requested by Mayor London Breed."Our hearts and our prayers go out to the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and those who were injured," she told a subdued crowd.The...
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon Inside
Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar has a tropical and exuberant environment with live entertainment, dancing, and a rainstorm. Excellent Pacific Rim Asian cuisine is served at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in a tropical environment.
Man accidentally burns himself to death in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- A man died Saturday morning in Santa Rosa after apparently accidentally setting himself on fire.Santa Rosa police said they received calls at 12:47 a.m. reporting a fire in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., in the rear of a business.The Santa Rosa fire department crew extinguished the blaze which had engulfed an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said surveillance footage from nearby businesses provided a clear picture of what occurred.The man appeared at the rear of the business to be using a lighter to consume what officials assume was a narcotic. The man then slumped to the ground and appeared to fall asleep. Moments later, his clothes started smoldering, then caught fire. Police say he was unable to extinguish the flames.Police detectives are working with the Sonoma County coroner's office to identify the victim they believe was a man in his 40s or 50s who was likely homeless. Officials say it's possible the victim had a flammable gel residue (possibly a chafing gel) on his hands and/or clothing that was ignited when he used his lighter.
Death Toll Rises In Northern California Shootings; Suspect In Custody
---- At least four people have died in relation to separate shootings in Northern California on Monday (January 23), California state Senator Josh Becker announced citing the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. "According to the @SMCSheriff, at least 4 people are dead following separate shootings in @CityofHMB, "Becker tweeted. "Deputies...
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
7 Dead, 1 Injured in Half Moon Bay Mass Shooting; Suspect in Custody
EDITOR'S NOTE (Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023): This story is no longer being updated. Click here for our latest coverage on the Half Moon Bay mass shooting. Seven people were killed in a mass shooting that spanned two separate scenes in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area
The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
Storms reveal more skeletal remains at San Francisco beaches
These gnarled bones didn't come from the open sea; they emerged from the ground below.
Body found amid storm debris in Corte Madera Creek
GREENBRAE, Calif. (KRON) — A body discovered amid storm debris in Corte Madera Creek in Greenbrae has been positively identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area. Although the body has been identified, the identity is not being released until his next of kin have been notified, said a social media post from […]
Amazon discloses fresh wave of Bay Area job cuts as tech layoffs worsen
SUNNYVALE — Amazon has disclosed plans to chop hundreds more Bay Area jobs in a fresh wave of cutbacks, a foreboding sign that tech layoffs might not have run their course in this region. The e-commerce behemoth is eyeing more than 200 layoffs, with job cuts expected to top...
Attackers kill 1, wound 4 during Oakland music video filming
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - A shooting during filming of a music video at an Oakland gas station that killed one person and wounded four others may have been gang-related, police said Tuesday. Gunfire erupted at around 6 p.m. Monday at the Valero station on MacArthur Boulevard, authorities said. One of...
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
