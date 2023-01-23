Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Man Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance in Ridgeway
A Ridgeway man was arrested Wednesday evening after authorities were called about a domestic disturbance. Deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along Grove Street in Ridgeway. Following an investigation, 22-year-old Zyair Sherman was arrested on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Sherman was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
WEAU-TV 13
Two people arrested after traffic stop in Vernon County, suspected drugs found
LAFARGE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities arrested two people after a traffic stop in Vernon County Friday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 26 at 2:55 p.m. a Vernon County deputy made a traffic stop for equipment violations in the 200-block of West Main Street in the Village of LaFarge.
x1071.com
More Details on Shooting in Iowa County
More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Two High Speed Chases
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to one year in jail for leading authorities on two high-speed chases. 32 year old Levi Mentz was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of eluding and one count of driving while barred. Mentz also will have his driver’s license revoked for one year. A deputy observed Mentz driving a motorcycle east on U.S. HIghway 20 near the Southwest Arterial at a high rate of speed at about 11:10 p.m. on December 5th. The deputy attempted to pull over Mentz with his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens activated, but Mentz fled the deputy traveling at about 100 mph until the deputy ended the pursuit for safety reasons. Later, an officer attempted to stop Mentz, who fled again and eventually got on U.S. 61/151 at a high rate of speed.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Wanted For Arson Investigation
Authorities are searching for a 33-year-old Dubuque man for his role in an apartment fire. A Dubuque Police report shows Jamir Jordan is wanted on charges of 1st-degree arson and 1st-degree burglary. His charges stem from an incident the morning of January 22nd at an apartment on Rhomberg Avenue. Emergency crews located a fire in one of the apartments, where the sole occupant had evacuated after smelling smoke. Following an investigation, officials learned that prior to the fire, someone had entered the apartment and stole several items. The fire was then set by igniting various items within the residence. Police have identified Jordan as a suspect in this case. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Dubuque Police.
x1071.com
Disturbance at Kwik Trip In Mineral Point
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at Kwik Trip in Mineral Point just before 9pm Wednesday. Mineral Point Police responded the scene and requested mutual aid from Dodgeville Police. As a result, 30 year old Callan Backstrom of Mineral Point was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct. Backstrom was taken to Uplands Hills Hospital for medical clearance and then booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
Channel 3000
Woman in critical condition after shooting in rural Iowa Co.; man arrested
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital in critical condition and a man has been arrested after a shooting in Iowa County Wednesday night. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said its 911 Center received a call about a shooting at a home on Percussion Rock Road in the Town of Wyoming -- an unincorporated community between Taliesin and The House on the Rock south of Spring Green -- at about 8:40 p.m.
Channel 3000
Man accused of shooting at Madison police officers found guilty of attempted homicide
MADISON, Wis. -- A 24-year-old man has been found guilty of a dozen felony charges after shooting at Madison police officers who were trying to arrest him last year, online court records show. A jury found Syngleton Smith-Harston guilty Thursday of all 12 charges he faced stemming from the January...
x1071.com
One Person Injured in Shooting in Iowa County
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Town of Wyoming in Iowa County. In a statement, Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson said police responded to a call shortly after 8:30pm Wednesday night about a shooting at a residence in the Town of Wyoming. One person was taken to the hospital by Spring Green EMS and is in critical condition. Peterson said this was an isolated incident, and a suspect has been taken into custody. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Channel 3000
'Saddened, angered': Madison police chief, Dane County sheriff react to Tyre Nichols case
MADISON, Wis. -- As police in Memphis prepare to release video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers, Madison's police chief says he is both saddened and angered by the lack of progress being made by his profession. "As a husband, father, and Black American,...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Pleads Not Guilty To Pointing Gun at Friend
A Dubuque man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder for allegedly pointing a gun at his friend and pulling the trigger, though the weapon did not fire. 30 year old Randell Heine is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence. He pleaded not guilty to all of those charges. A report says Heine broke into the house of his friend, 32 year old Zachary Schmitt of Dubuque on Dec. 31 by using the keypad on the garage. Inside the house were Schmitt and Heine’s wife, 26 year old Miranda Heine. That is where Heine allegedly pointed a gun at Schmitt. Heine’s next court hearing is set for February 27th and his trial is slated to start March 7th.
nbc15.com
MPD: Officers find beer cans under vehicle windshield, driver allegedly yelled threats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a man after he allegedly drove recklessly with beer cans found under his windshield. Officers conducted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday near West Gilman Street and North Henry Street. Witnesses told police that the driver was yelling threats and driving recklessly.
nbc15.com
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of I-39/90 was completely shut down for almost nine hours between Janesville and Beloit after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles. In an updated statement Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said 85 vehicles were involved...
x1071.com
Dubuque police seek tips on theft of pickup with snowplow
The Dubuque Police Department is investigating the theft of a truck with a snowplow on it. The truck owned by Arensdorf Construction was stolen Wednesday morning from the area of East Sixth and White streets. Traffic camera footage shows the vehicle leaving the city on Key West Drive. Anyone with information about the theft should contact police. Tips can be submitted anonymously. They can be submitted by calling police at 563-589-4415.
KCRG.com
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Dubuque bar is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking someone at the bar early Sunday morning. In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday at 1st and Main Bar, located at 101 Main Street, when the victim said he had told the owner, identified as John Oglesby, to leave a woman at the bar alone.
x1071.com
Single Vehicle Accident Leads to Entrapment
Iowa County authorities received a report of a one vehicle roll over crash on Highway 191 near Dodgeville Monday around 3am. Information provided indicated that someone was trapped in the vehicle and was cold and wet. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. The person was extricated and evaluated at the scene scene. Following an investigation, 41 year old Francis Casper of Dodgeville was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated. Casper was taken to Upland Hills Health and then to the Iowa County Jail where he was later released to a responsible party.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing several charges after fleeing hit-and-run, eluding officers
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing several charges after being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing officers during a traffic stop. According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road.
nbc15.com
Suspect accused of breaking child’s wrist back in jail after less than a day
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The man accused of breaking a child’s wrist during a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning was arrested soon after being released on bail, the Janesville Police Dept. revealed Tuesday morning. On Monday, the suspect, Samuel Ryan, was let out of the Rock Co. jail...
nbc15.com
Over a dozen weapons seized during Oregon arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police collected 18 firearms after a man wearing sunglasses and holding a gun at his side was arrested Tuesday in Oregon. The Oregon Police Department said an officer and a Dane County deputy were called around 7:50 p.m. to the 100 block of East Richards Road after someone reported the man standing on the sidewalk. When the pair arrived, they went into the apartment complex and reported finding a firearm and ammunition on the hallway floor, but no one was in the hallway.
x1071.com
Man From Mazomanie Arrested For Drugs in Dubuque
A Wisconsin man was arrested by Dubuque Police on drug charges Monday. 35 year old Evan Mittenzwei of Mazomanie was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the area of U.S. Highway 61/151 and Digital Drive on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communication.
