SHREVEPORT: Give blood and get a Mardi Gras king cake
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mardi Gras fanatics and people who care about the well-being of others have got three days to give blood and get a free king cake in return. LifeShare Blood Centers are giving large king cakes from Lilah’s Bakery to blood donors from Thursday, Jan. 26 until Saturday, Jan. 28. It’s only happening at the Shreveport and Bossier City donor centers, and they’re really hoping that this limited-time giveaway will spread awareness that our community is in critical need of blood.
I-49 inner city connector in Shreveport gets new proposed route
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – For over a decade, the I-49 connector has stirred controversy in the City of Shreveport. But during the most recent North Louisiana Council of Government meeting, a new route was proposed. According to John Perkins, a Board Advisor with Allendale Strong, a spokesperson with Providence...
2 LaDOTD workers injured, 1 killed in De Soto Parish crash
DE SOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A multi-vehicle accident on U.S.171 claimed the life of a LaDOTD worker and injured two others. Around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, the workers involved were filling potholes on U.S. 171 just south of W.P.A. Rd. in Benson. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
Vets in suicidal crisis: Get help anywhere, VA is committed to helping you for FREE
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Veterans experiencing a mental health crisis should immediately seek care at the nearest emergency department or VA medical center and let staff know they are a veteran because recent legislation has opened doors for many vets who are not currently enrolled in the VA system to use non-VA and VA facilities for free when in suicidal crisis.
21-year-old Shreveport man arrested after shooting his own car during dispute
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is under arrest after firing a gun multiple times from his vehicle around 2:40 a.m. on Monday morning. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a press release that deputies received a report of gunfire and were dispatched to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail at 2:43 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies found evidence of gunfire. They contacted all parties involved and notified the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.
