SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Mardi Gras fanatics and people who care about the well-being of others have got three days to give blood and get a free king cake in return. LifeShare Blood Centers are giving large king cakes from Lilah’s Bakery to blood donors from Thursday, Jan. 26 until Saturday, Jan. 28. It’s only happening at the Shreveport and Bossier City donor centers, and they’re really hoping that this limited-time giveaway will spread awareness that our community is in critical need of blood.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO