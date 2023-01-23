Several Lafayette County communities are agitated with county leaders regarding a tax levied on them for EMS. Officials established an EMS service that the county board stated would be paid for by a few of the county’s communities that it would serve. But when the new EMS service came in over $200,000 over budget, the board decided to have all county taxpayers make up for the additional funds, including those in communities with their own EMS. Village of Blanchardville President Nick Crooks says the village was taxed $7,000 without warning or consent, saying that they are taxed for services that they‘ve never asked for, that they‘re not paying for, and may not be able to use. Crooks and leaders from other Lafayette County municipalities will petition the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for a ruling on the matter.

