x1071.com
Fire at Loras Boulevard Residence in Dubuque
No injuries were reported following a fire Tuesday afternoon along Loras Boulevard. Dubuque fire crews were called to a three-story multi-family residence just before 4 o’clock. Officials say the fire was located on the 3rd floor of the building. Crews helped evacuate five people who were inside the home. Fire department officials say they were unable to find any operational smoke detectors in the building. The fire is being investigated by the Dubuque Fire Marshal’s Office and is believed to be accidental.
KCRG.com
Structure fire displaces five residents in Dubuque
KWQC
Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Wanted For Arson Investigation
Authorities are searching for a 33-year-old Dubuque man for his role in an apartment fire. A Dubuque Police report shows Jamir Jordan is wanted on charges of 1st-degree arson and 1st-degree burglary. His charges stem from an incident the morning of January 22nd at an apartment on Rhomberg Avenue. Emergency crews located a fire in one of the apartments, where the sole occupant had evacuated after smelling smoke. Following an investigation, officials learned that prior to the fire, someone had entered the apartment and stole several items. The fire was then set by igniting various items within the residence. Police have identified Jordan as a suspect in this case. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Dubuque Police.
x1071.com
More Details on Shooting in Iowa County
More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
x1071.com
One Person Injured in Shooting in Iowa County
x1071.com
Rollover Crash in Darlington
One person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday in Darlington. 27 year old Brett Knautz of Darlington had minor injuries but was not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. According to the Darlington Police Department, the crash happened just after 8am Wednesday on Spring Street. A press release states that Knautz was traveling northbound when his vehicle entered a skid on the snowy road, struck a power pole guy wire and overturned.
Channel 3000
Woman in critical condition after shooting in rural Iowa Co.; man arrested
KCRG.com
Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Two High Speed Chases
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to one year in jail for leading authorities on two high-speed chases. 32 year old Levi Mentz was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of eluding and one count of driving while barred. Mentz also will have his driver’s license revoked for one year. A deputy observed Mentz driving a motorcycle east on U.S. HIghway 20 near the Southwest Arterial at a high rate of speed at about 11:10 p.m. on December 5th. The deputy attempted to pull over Mentz with his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens activated, but Mentz fled the deputy traveling at about 100 mph until the deputy ended the pursuit for safety reasons. Later, an officer attempted to stop Mentz, who fled again and eventually got on U.S. 61/151 at a high rate of speed.
cbs2iowa.com
Dubuque police ask for public's help in search for arson suspect
superhits106.com
Dubuque police seek tips on theft of pickup with snowplow
KCRG.com
Officials release 911 phone call from Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Pleads Not Guilty To Pointing Gun at Friend
A Dubuque man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder for allegedly pointing a gun at his friend and pulling the trigger, though the weapon did not fire. 30 year old Randell Heine is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence. He pleaded not guilty to all of those charges. A report says Heine broke into the house of his friend, 32 year old Zachary Schmitt of Dubuque on Dec. 31 by using the keypad on the garage. Inside the house were Schmitt and Heine’s wife, 26 year old Miranda Heine. That is where Heine allegedly pointed a gun at Schmitt. Heine’s next court hearing is set for February 27th and his trial is slated to start March 7th.
x1071.com
Single Vehicle Accident Leads to Entrapment
Iowa County authorities received a report of a one vehicle roll over crash on Highway 191 near Dodgeville Monday around 3am. Information provided indicated that someone was trapped in the vehicle and was cold and wet. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. The person was extricated and evaluated at the scene scene. Following an investigation, 41 year old Francis Casper of Dodgeville was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated. Casper was taken to Upland Hills Health and then to the Iowa County Jail where he was later released to a responsible party.
x1071.com
Lafayette County Communities Agitated Over EMS Tax
Several Lafayette County communities are agitated with county leaders regarding a tax levied on them for EMS. Officials established an EMS service that the county board stated would be paid for by a few of the county’s communities that it would serve. But when the new EMS service came in over $200,000 over budget, the board decided to have all county taxpayers make up for the additional funds, including those in communities with their own EMS. Village of Blanchardville President Nick Crooks says the village was taxed $7,000 without warning or consent, saying that they are taxed for services that they‘ve never asked for, that they‘re not paying for, and may not be able to use. Crooks and leaders from other Lafayette County municipalities will petition the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for a ruling on the matter.
KWQC
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
KCRG.com
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
x1071.com
Man Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance in Ridgeway
A Ridgeway man was arrested Wednesday evening after authorities were called about a domestic disturbance. Deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along Grove Street in Ridgeway. Following an investigation, 22-year-old Zyair Sherman was arrested on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Sherman was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
