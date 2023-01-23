ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Fair Tax Act Aims to Abolish the IRS and Set a National Sales Tax. Here's How It Would Work

By Adam Hardy, Brad Tuttle
 4 days ago
Imagine this: Instead of paying federal taxes to the IRS, you pay them to your local cafe every time you buy a latte or to your supermarket when you make a grocery run — or to countless other businesses when you make purchases.

That’s a future proponents of the Fair Tax Act would like to see. The idea of implementing a national sales tax in lieu of our current federal tax apparatus is once again gaining steam after Rep. Buddy Carter (R. Ga.) introduced the bill to the House of Representatives earlier this month, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has agreed to bring the bill to a vote.

“This bill will eliminate the need for the [IRS] entirely by simplifying the tax code with provisions that work for the American people and encourage growth and innovation,” Carter said in an announcement.

The Fair Tax Act is unlikely to become law due to opposition from Democrats, and President Joe Biden has already said that he will veto the bill if it does manage to pass both the House and the Senate.

Still, the proposal has many wondering what a national sales tax or "fair tax" would look like.

What does the Fair Tax Act propose?

In its current context, the Fair Tax Act is partially a response to the Inflation Reduction Act, a sprawling tax and climate law that — among many things — provides the IRS with $80 billion. The agency is expected to use the funds to hire 87,000 IRS agents to crack down on tax evaders and modernize outdated processes.

In his announcement, Carter said that the infusion of billions of dollars will “weaponize the IRS against small business owners and middle America” and that the Fair Tax Act would abolish the IRS altogether.

However, the act proposes much more than dismantling the IRS, and the framework has been around for decades. In its current iteration, the Fair Tax Act would get rid of every type of current federal tax — including payroll, self-employment, estate, death and corporate taxes — and replace them with a nationwide 23% retail tax that happens at the checkout counter for new goods and services.

According to Americans For Fair Taxation, a single-issue nonprofit group that has been advocating for the Fair Tax since 1995, used goods and business-to-business purchases are not taxed under the plan.

The 23% rate is “tax-inclusive,” meaning the percentage you pay is calculated based on the total price of your purchase. In everyday practice, the national sales tax rate under the Fair Tax Act would effectively be 30%.

For example, if you bought $100 worth of goods at the store, you would pay $30 in sales tax, for a total of $130. The “tax-inclusive” method of calculating the rate is that $30 of $130 is 23% — not 30%.

The framework also provides for a monthly universal "prebate," in which Americans would receive a check from the government equivalent to 23% of the cost of living at the federal poverty line. This provision was designed to offset tax for the basic necessities and assist lower-income families.

How a national sales tax would work

Instead of filing your taxes to the IRS each year, the taxes you pay to the federal government would be calculated when making a purchase online or at the store. The exact amount you pay would vary depending on your spending habits, though the rate would be 23% (tax-inclusive) on purchases for everyone.

Logistically, the law would require all states to participate and start collecting the new federal sales tax — in addition to any state-level sales taxes they may already collect. According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, five states do not currently collect any sales tax and would have to implement new systems to comply.

And under the federal sales tax proposal, all retail goods would be taxed, while many states currently exempt certain types of goods from taxes like clothing and groceries.

To ensure states and businesses are complying, the Fair Tax Act would create two new federal agencies under the Department of the Treasury: an Excise Tax Bureau and a Sales Tax Bureau. They would essentially take the place of the IRS.

Would a 'Fair Tax' be better than our current system?

Proponents of the Fair Tax framework say that the system would lower taxes on families and businesses while supercharging the economy.

Americans For Fair Taxation notes that upwards of 250 million people (including tourists who would be subject to the higher sales tax) would be paying into the federal system, whereas about 155 million Americans are currently filing federal taxes. AFFT also estimates that the plan would unleash economic growth. In the first year of implementing the plan, the organization says GDP would balloon by 10.5%.

Not everyone is sold on the concept, though, and projecting how such a fundamental change to the U.S.’s tax system is difficult for researchers.

“There is no historical precedent for a country to enact a high-rate, enforceable, national sales tax,” an analysis of the Fair Tax from the Brookings Institution states. “That does not mean it is impossible, but extreme caution would be appropriate.”

In contrast to AFFT’s estimates, the Brookings report suggested that GDP growth would be much more moderate — up to 2% over 10 years. Additionally, the top 1% of earners in the country would receive an average tax cut of $75,000, according to Brookings, while the bottom 90% of earners would see a tax hike.

The analysis noted, however, that if households are grouped together by consumption level (and not by income), the bottom two-thirds would see a tax break, and the top third would pay more overall — but with the households at the top still receiving a tax cut of about $75,000.

Because of the lack of precedent domestically or internationally, it’s unclear exactly how a national sales tax would change household budgets and the U.S. economy, though the debate is sure to rage on. The Fair Tax version of a national sales tax was first introduced in Congress in 1999 and has been re-introduced in each subsequent session of Congress since then. But the concept is older still. In the early 1980s, one MIT economist even argued that a national sales tax was a way to slow the economy down, reducing inflation and boosting the national savings rate.

Comments / 163

Earl Chandler
4d ago

A fair National sales tax could work and if they exempted grocery items would solve the biggest complaint. That it would hit lower income families hardest. Exempt grocery items and boom… now the more you spend the more you pay.

Reply(10)
27
Kaylee Kennedyb
4d ago

I really wish these people would stop screwing with the system. every time they change something, it hurts more than helps. our country went from the top, to 3rd rate

Reply(6)
16
Ron Brewer
4d ago

I'd really like to see something like this happen and cut the money from the corrupted government and our taxes unbelievable till we the people stand up and do something nothing's ever going to change

Reply(21)
14
Money

Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
msn.com

It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves

How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
msn.com

5 Ways to Avoid Taxes on Social Security Income

Slide 1 of 6: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 changed a lot of rules, but one thing remains the same: It is exceedingly difficult to evade the long reach of the taxman. That’s even true of Social Security benefits. Many people know that if you work while collecting benefits before reaching your full retirement age, it can result in a reduced benefit. But earn too much money — even by simply making withdrawals from some types of retirement plans — and you also can end up owing income taxes on your Social Security benefits. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA): “Some of you have to pay federal income taxes on your Social Security benefits. This usually happens only if you have other substantial income in addition to your benefits (such as wages, self-employment, interest, dividends and other taxable income that must be reported on your tax return).” Whether you owe taxes on these benefits depends on your “combined income.” The SSA defines this as the sum of: Your adjusted gross income Your nontaxable interest One-half of your Social Security benefits If you file an individual tax return and your combined income is between $25,000 and $34,000, you may owe income taxes on up to 50% of your Social Security benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% of your benefits could be subject to taxes. If you file a joint return and your combined income is between $32,000 and $44,000, you may owe taxes on up to 50% of your benefits. Earn more than that, and up to 85% could be taxable. Fortunately, there are ways to reduce your income and reduce — or even avoid paying — taxes owed on your Social Security benefits. They include: It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
msn.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
GOBankingRates

7 Reasons Nobody Writes Checks Anymore

A check is written, signed and dated instructions for a bank to transfer funds. To mail one, you have to wrap that piece of paper in a second piece of paper and then stick a third piece of paper on...
AOL Corp

You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why

If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
