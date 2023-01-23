ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Coffeyville to decide on new gymnasium bond

By Andre Louque
 4 days ago

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. - The South Coffeyville School Board is seeking to pass a bond that would go toward constructing a second gymnasium.

