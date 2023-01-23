Read full article on original website
ysnlive.com
TIGERS CONTINUE TO BE THE CLASS OF THE MVAC
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- It was another day, and another dominating performance inside the MVAC on Monday for Springfield. They traveled to Mineral Ridge for their second matchup with the Rams of the season. The contest was all Springfield from the jump as they strutted to a 55-33 win. The Tigers...
WFMJ.com
Grzyb heading to Walsh University
Alec Grzyb is heading to Walsh University to continue his academic and football careers. He was a second team All State selection on offense and first team all Northeast 8. Grzyb rushed for more than 12 hundred yards and scored 23 touchdowns. He also set the single season record for...
WFMJ.com
Penguins & Oakland on national television Friday
The Youngstown State and Oakland basketball teams will get some national attention Friday on ESPN2. Their matchup was selected by the Horizon League. 'We want to get close to a sell out," said sixth year head coach Jerrod Calhoun, whose team is 16-5 overall & 7-3 in the league. "We...
WFMJ.com
Lowry: Ohio football coaches association player of the year
Canfield quarterback Broc Lowry is the Ohio Football Coaches Association Player of the Year. He led the Cardinals to the Division III State Championship and holds every offensive record in Canfield football history, including the single season total yards with 3,621. Lowry rushed for 1,702 yards and 26 touchdowns and...
Power restored to Centerville residents
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More than 400 residents were in the dark Wednesday as crews worked to restore power. AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications, Mary Ann Kabel, says crews with AES Ohio were responding to the Centerville area to try and turn the power back on for customers on Wednesday night. Power has since […]
dayton.com
3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood
Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
Why Cleveland high school is closed Tuesday
Students who go to Glenville High School are getting a calamity day Tuesday.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WFMJ.com
Concerned citizens meet against SOBE Energy in Youngstown
The fight to keep a waste-to-energy plant out of Youngstown continues. Concerned citizens met Tuesday afternoon at a billboard with the phrase "We have enough toxic air pollution. STOP SOBE." The billboard is located on Belmont Avenue and Burlington Street. SOBE is a Columbus area company planning to set up...
dayton247now.com
Report: Dayton home sales tumbled in 2022
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - The Miami Valley housing market stumbled in December adding on to a rough overall year. Total sales of homes and condos last month tallied 1,100, down 25% compared to the same period the previous year, according to Dayton Realtors. On the bright side, the...
Lima News
Reminisce: Recalling St. John’s school
On a sunny Sunday late in the summer of 1901 a crowd, which by some accounts numbered 8,000 or more, gathered in the 700 block of South Main Street to witness the brick-and-mortar beginning of Lima’s second Catholic parish. “The laying of the corner stone for St. John’s church...
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
dayton.com
Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern
A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 25th
Vindicator file photo / January 25, 1973 | Three Youngstown State University ROTC cadets were honored 50 years ago, from left, Cadet 2 nd Lt. Alan Krezeczowski of Niles, cadet Cap. James Forestal of Boardman and cadet Major Robert Fitzgerald of Warren. Presenting the awards was Major Lonnie Williams, ROTC executive officer.
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
wyso.org
News Update: Megabus coming, new health clinic in Springfield
Springfield school's new health clinic — The Springfield City School District is primed to get a new health clinic. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports many hope this clinic will help people struggling in poverty. New mobile clinic — Premier Community Health unveiled a new mobile clinic. The hospital system...
SNOW TOTALS: How much did your neighborhood get?
MIAMI VALLEY — A winter storm brought some measurable snowfall to parts of the Miami Valley. Here are some of the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday morning:. >> Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. BUTLER COUNTY:. Middletown: 1.3 inches.
