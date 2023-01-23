Do a Little "Spiritual Fumigation" with Brazilian Folk Magic

The National Candle Association estimates that U.S. retail sales of candles tops three billion, annually, Three-quarters of candle purchasers rank fragrance as their top concern when buying a candle, and the informal “scented candle index” predicted several spikes of infection during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s practically a cliche that real estate agents bake cookies before an open house, so the house is smelled with the delicious scent of baked goods when potential buyers arrive.

Bottom line: people like it when their houses smell good. But for many people, good scents are about more than simply olfactory pleasure—it can actually be spiritually cleansing, too.

In this video, a woman suggests doing a bit of “spiritual fumigation” in your home with the help of a little bit of what she calls “Brazilian folk magic .”

The first step is gathering your ingredients. You want seven spoonfuls each of coffee, sugar, and cinnamon . Mix well.

Get a flat bottom pan and heat it up on the stove for several minutes, then dump the ingredients inside and stir. Let the sugar melt but keep stirring so it doesn’t burn. Soon, smoke will begin to rise from the pan.

When it does, you can turn the heat off and take the pan off the stove. At this point, walk through your house, waving the smoke from the pan around with your free house, visualizing the abundance and luck that you are wishing to fill the space.

