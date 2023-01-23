ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

By Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; An Arizona Cardinals fan in the crowd holds a sign for Sean Payton during the game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

