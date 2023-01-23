GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly 5 hours went by before people were alerted that an active shooter was on the loose during a shooting in Monterey Park, CA. Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette says, “Time is of the essence and the quicker we can make those notifications regardless of what the situation is, it’s only going to benefit and potentially protect the public.”

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO