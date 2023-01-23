Read full article on original website
WITN
Cherry Point Marines hold exercise at Albert J. Ellis airport
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Military training exercises are a common thing here in Eastern Carolina, but you don’t typically see that training out in the community. Wednesday, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) was at Albert J. Ellis airport in Onslow County conducting operating capabilities in a multi-site exercise.
WITN
ENC law enforcement officials explain emergency alert systems
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nearly 5 hours went by before people were alerted that an active shooter was on the loose during a shooting in Monterey Park, CA. Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette says, “Time is of the essence and the quicker we can make those notifications regardless of what the situation is, it’s only going to benefit and potentially protect the public.”
Jacksonville road reopens after crews repair natural gas leak
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A portion of Chaney Avenue is open again after being temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to a natural gas leak. Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services was notified of a natural gas leak at the intersection of Warlick Street and Chaney Avenue on Wednesday morning, according to a post on the Jacksonville […]
WECT
Lane reopen along U.S. 421 following crash
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, southbound lane of U.S. 421/U.S. 17 is now reopen near U.S. 74. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash had caused a lane closure at around 7:15 a.m. Updates will be provided as more information...
WITN
Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
publicradioeast.org
ECU Health closing several clinics serving rural ENC amid sharp financial losses in 2022
ECU Health is closing five rural health clinics in eastern North Carolina after the hospital system lost $46 million last fiscal year. Most of the losses were attributed to a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients and the higher cost of traveling nurses amid the healthcare worker shortage. Officials...
wcti12.com
Parking rates to rise in downtown New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — The city of New Bern passed an item at a Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, board meeting that will raise the monthly rate for limited and unlimited lease parking downtown. The price will go up for limited from $20 to $35 per month and $30...
carolinacoastonline.com
AB council authorizes town manager to proceed with boardwalk redevelopment property purchase
ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach councilmen Monday night authorized Town Manager David Walker to execute all necessary documents for the purchase of two narrow strips of property at 119 Atlantic Blvd. and 121 Atlantic Blvd. for the combined price of $500,000, plus any associated fees for the title policy.
WITN
New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
WECT
H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO has discovered that a 24-inch water transmission line was damaged during its preparation to complete the final reverse osmosis (RO) water plant testing. H2GO said the damage was caused by an accidental impact from utility construction work along U.S. 17. “This is an unfortunate setback...
WITN
First rabid animal found in Lenoir County for 2023
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a month into the new year and Lenior County has recorded its first rabid animal. The Lenoir County Health Department says tests confirm the raccoon found between Pink Hill and Deep Run had rabies. Last year, there were eight rabid raccoons found in...
wcti12.com
Two-vehicle wreck knocks traffic light out at MLK and Simmons
NEW BERN, Craven County — A two-car collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Simmons St. has knocked a traffic signal line down. Crews were on the scene working to repair the lights and noted that any injuries were expected to be minor. Lieutenant Donald McInnis...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
Morehead City Dollar General closed for repairs after vehicle crashes into it
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A business in Morehead City will be closed for a couple of weeks after a vehicle crashed into it Monday. Dollar General, located at 3017 Bridges St., was damaged when police said the driver of a vehicle slammed into the building. It created a large hole in the building and […]
WITN
Two employees & elderly driver hurt after car crashes into Kinston medical clinic
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were hurt after a car landed inside a hospital clinic in Kinston this morning. Two employees at UNC Health Care Cardiology and the 87-year-old man behind the wheel were injured, according to UNC Lenoir Health Care spokesman Beverly Jenkins. The crash happened just before...
carolinacoastonline.com
A-D's Metal Roofing Company fined for fatal accident at Morehead City library
- The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDL) issued a financial penalty Saturday, Jan. 21 to a roofing company involved in a fatal accident at the Morehead City Library. A-D's Metal Roofing Company received a $4,350.60 Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) citation following the death of employee Miguel Trinidad Delgado, 36, of Beulaville.
WITN
Two Kinston residents charged in social media scam
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man and woman are accused of running a business scam on social media. Greene County deputies have charged Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretenses. Authorities claim the...
WITN
State lawmakers demand protection for substations
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI is investigating attacks at substations in three different North Carolina counties, including one right here in the east. In the meantime, state lawmakers are proposing legislation to protect power grids. This transmission substation off highway 58 near Maysville in Jones County was attacked...
WITN
Coast Guard rescues man from sailboat off Cape Fear
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man on a sailboat off the North Carolina coast was rescued Monday afternoon by the Coast Guard. A 73-year-old reported Sunday night that his 33-foot sailboat was taking on water due to heavy weather. The boat was some 155 miles east of Cape Fear.
Operation Snowplow leads to at least 35 arrests in Onslow County
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of at least 35 people as part of Operation Snowplow. In cooperation with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Division and the NCIS Special Operations Unit, an investigation took place regarding illegal drugs and those […]
