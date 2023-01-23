Read full article on original website
Brenda Kay Stephens, 74, of Lake Brownwood
Brenda Kay Stephens, age 74, of Lake Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. A memorial service for Brenda will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 AM at Lake Brownwood First Baptist Church. Brenda was born on September 4, 1948 to...
Dimantina Najera, 77, of Brady
Diamantina Najera, 77 of Brady, passed away January 24, 2023 in San Angelo, Texas. Visitation and Rosary will be Friday, January 27, from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in...
Beatrice Irene “Bea” Matchus, 96, of Brady
Beatrice Irene “Bea” Matchus, age 96, of Brady and formerly of Midland passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 in San Angelo. Services are pending at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels.
Julie Gay Clark
Funeral service for Julie Gay Clark, 72 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
Jack Glenn Smith
Jack Glenn Smith, age 76, of Lake Brownwood left this side of Heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, but a week prior he was doing what he always did. Answering the call. Our family could call him any time and he would answer. He would pull over in his Toyota Tacoma on a county road near Brown County and take our call.
Beverly King, 69, of Rochelle
Beverly King, 69 of Rochelle, Texas passed away on January 23, 2023 in San Angelo, Texas. Visitation will be Thursday, January 26, from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. Funeral service is Thursday, January 26, at 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Interment at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady.
Hortense “Shorty” Coats, 92, of Novice
Hortense “Shorty” Coats, age 92, of Novice, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Bobby Thompson, 83
Bobby Thompson, 83, passed away on January 22, 2023, in Comanche, TX. Bobby Thompson was born on May 24, 1939, in Blanket, TX, to Lawrence Thompson and Veda Thompson. Bobby married Emma Sue Carlisle. The couple had 3 children, Shirley Glenn, of Early, Tommy Thompson, of Blanket and Danny Thompson of Blanket.
George Benton, 76, of Bangs
George Benton, age 76, of Bangs, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023. Services for George are currently pending with Heartland Funeral Home.
Donna “Nana” Alexander, 79, of Early
Donna “Nana” Alexander, age 79, of Early, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Hendrick Medical Center North in Abilene. Memorial Service for Donna will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Early Church with Pastor Donnie Pinkston officiating; a private burial will be held at a later date.
Alice Summy, 96, of Goldthwaite
Alice Summy, 96, of Goldthwaite, Texas passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 12:20 pm to 2:00 pm at Stacy-Wilkins Chapel in Goldthwaite. The service follows at 2:00 pm with interment at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.
Brownwood Girls Softball Association Registration in Progress, Coaches Meeting Tonight (Wed)
The Brownwood Girls Softball Association is extending soccer registrations to February 3rd. Parents can pick up soccer forms at Hibbett Sports or Citizens National Bank and they have to be turned in at Citizens National Bank by the Coliseum. You have until February 3rd. Also, there is a Coaches Meeting...
Early Resident Succumbs to Injuries in January 12th Wreck
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
One Airlifted in Major Crash Outside Brownwood
BROWNWOOD— One individual was airlifted to Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood after a two vehicle crash this morning. According to sources, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126 between a tan Ford Sports Trac truck and a black Jeep Cherokee Laredo at around 8:00 a.m.
City, TSTC reach agreement on building that could be future home of health department
TSTC to return property to City in first move of potential health department relocation. During Tuesday’s meeting, the Brownwood City Council met in executive session to discuss the acquisition of real property located at 305 Booker, what was formerly the site of a Piggly Wiggly grocery store, from Texas State Technical College. The hope is former the site will become the new home of the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department.
Tina Jean Goble, 44, of Brownwood
“God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be;. Tina Jean Goble, age 44, of Brownwood passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at her residence. Funeral Services for Tina will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Laurent Mvondo officiating; burial will follow at the family cemetery.
Glen Rose Takes Two From Brownwood
It was a tough night on the hardwood floor Tuesday night in Glen Rose as the Lady Tigers and Tigers took two games from Brownwood. The No. 1 team in girl’s 4A basketball, Glen Rose, imposed their will in route to a 81 to 29 victory. Kimber Green led...
Early Chamber welcomes Common Grounds Coffeehouse with ribbon cutting
The Early Chamber recently welcomed Common Grounds Coffeehouse as a member with a ribbon cutting!. Originally from Odessa, Marco and Yesy Sandoval, took a leap of faith and opened Common Grounds Coffeehouse! Over the last several years they have become a community favorite offering quality coffee and delicious food, as well as excellent customer service.
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Grits and Grace Boutique
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Grits and Grace Boutique on January 20th. They are located at 110 North Fisk in Brownwood. Owner, Reeanna Grace, has had an online presence and following for her boutique for over two years. Working towards her dream, she was able to open up her store front with a Grand Opening on January 14th. She looks forward to achieving many more goals for her store in the future. With shipping options available across the country, Reeanna wanted to offer a unique women’s boutique with fun and fashionable clothing that makes a statement.
Brownwood ISD Announces Special Education Services Announcement
Do you have concerns about your child’s development? If so, please contact the special education department at your child’s school. Special education and related services are available to all eligible individuals ages three through 21 years of age. Brownwood ISD. Special Education Contacts:. Rebecca Faulkner or Lisa Kallman.
