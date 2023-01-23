Read full article on original website
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
Woman Arrested After Hours Long Standoff On Catalina IslandWestmont Community NewsAvalon, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
Panoringan: Where Locals Dine, with OC Baking Company’s Dean Kim
While I do my best to cover brand new as well as established restaurants, I’m reminded that there are many places that go overlooked for one reason or another. So to give a different perspective on the dining scene that is Orange County, I’m establishing a quarterly series of interviews with individuals in the community who share an appetite for good eats. I keep in touch with many of the people I research for a story, as they are often the catalyst for future topics. We share dining recommendations and, on occasion, break bread.
Yoshiharu Ramen Coming to Garden Grove
A burgeoning local chain, Yoshiharu already operates nine locations around Southern California
Everything About This Laguna Beach Home Is Oriented Toward the Ocean
Towards the end of Heidi Zuckerman’s 15-year tenure as the CEO and director of the Aspen Art Museum, she decided to look for a property in Laguna Beach, California. Heidi wasn’t sure if the place would serve as a vacation home or a primary residence, but she was drawn to the West Coast locale and wanted to spend more time there. It was only after she purchased a 1974 upside down house that the Orange County Museum of Art offered her their top job.
Sweetgreen Heading to the Irvine Spectrum Center
Sweetgreen, which opened its first store in Washington D.C. in 2007, has become a powerhouse in the healthy, fast-casual space
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)
From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
Whale watchers spot rare white dolphin off coast of Dana Point
"Blanco" is believed to be the only white dolphin known off Southern California.
Los Al/Seal Beach optometry clinic growing with tech, acquisitions
A growing Los Alamitos eyecare practice has announced its acquisition of a Seal Beach optometry practice as more and more small operators decide to work in collaborative clinical environments. According to John Osborn, the business manager of Alamitos Eyecare, with lease rates skyrocketing, labor costs rising, taxes going up and...
Hoots Wings Heading to Tustin
Hoots Wings aims to serve "that craveable Hooters flavor a little bit quicker,"
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in San Clemente 2023
The ultimate destination for a beach vacation in California, San Clemente is famous for its white sandy beaches, alpine scenery, Spanish colonial-style architecture, Mediterranean climate, abundant sunshine, rich surfing culture, and laid-back vibe. With over five miles of shoreline, the charming beach town offers an eclectic array of seaside activities,...
15 Free Things to Do in Tustin, CA
Enjoy a fantastic and unforgettable vacation in Tustin, California, without breaking the bank. Locals refer to Tustin as "the city of trees" due to its location in central Orange County, between Irvine and Santa Ana. It sits amidst verdant hills with breathtaking vistas of the Saddleback Mountains and the Pacific...
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach Goes In-Network with Cigna, DISC Doctors Garner Awards
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach has announced that it is now in-network with Cigna HealthCare of California. Effective immediately, Cigna members throughout Southern California and beyond have covered access to the highest quality of musculoskeletal care in a state-of-the-art, infection-free outpatient setting. DISC is one of the region’s leading...
Luscious Dumplings Coming to Anaheim
Luscious Dumplings is already a major hit in Monrovia
Taste Test: Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie
Girl Scout cookie season is here! Good Day LA crew tries the new Raspberry Rally cookie from the Girl Scouts of Orange County.
Donald Faison Buys Ultra-Private Los Angeles Home With Natural Rock Pool for $3.2 Million – See Photos!
Scrubs alum Donald Faison and his longtime wife CaCee Cobb just made a major real estate move together: they bought a new home! According to new records obtained by Dirt, the couple went slightly above the asking price at $3.2 million for a two-story family home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA.
San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
I Flew on the First-Ever Nonstop Route From the West Coast to the Caribbean—Here's What It Was Like
This year, West Coasters will have easier access to even more sun and sand—and not just California’s beaches. Thanks to a recently launched route from Cayman Airways, between Los Angeles and Grand Cayman, the West Coast now has nonstop flight access to the Caribbean for the first time ever. The new route, which began in November 2022, flies nonstop from LAX’s Tom Bradley International Airport into Owen Roberts International Airport on Grand Cayman. Currently running the year-round route once a week in each direction, the airline plans to eventually add two to three weekly services.
City of Hope Orange County experts predict eight breakthroughs in 2023 for people with cancer
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment centers in the United States, forecasts that in 2023 more Orange County residents will benefit from cancer breakthroughs, including paradigm shifts in precision medicine, AI-assisted cancer prevention and diagnostics, a cancer-stopping pill and non-traditional therapies that heal and boost survivorship.
