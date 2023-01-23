GJPD makes arrest after Ouray Ave shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department have made an arrest following the shooting in the 1400 block of Ouray Ave this weekend.

Officers booked 32-year-old Neil Veitch into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges:

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Prohibited use of a weapon

Reckless endangerment

Resisting arrest

Obstructing a peace officer

Violation of a protection order

Criminal possession of an ID

On Saturday around 7:45 p.m., GJPD officers responded to the 1400 block of Ouray Ave to a report of an intoxicated man who was yelling and allegedly fired a gun inside a house. According to the report, no one was shot or injured. Dispatch advised GJPD Veitch probation stipulations prevented him from having alcohol or firearms.

Veitch allegedly barricaded himself in the attic of the house while several other occupants exited. Veitch refused to cooperate with GJPD officer commands to come out of the house.

Police dispatched the GJPD SWAT Unit to the scene to assist in contacting Veitch who remained in the attic and uncooperative.

Officers also used multiple loud megaphone calls trying to contact Veitch, but he remained barricaded in the home’s attic.

After a several-hour-long standoff, Veitch finally, reportedly fell out of the attic. Officers transported him to St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries. Officers then transported Veitch to the Mesa County Detention Facility after he was medically cleared of his injuries.

GJPD officials report no other injuries and believe this is an isolated incident with no further threat to the community. An investigation is ongoing, and Western Slope Now will update this story when new details become available.

