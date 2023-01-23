ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

By Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRb3y_0kOaTX3R00

Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; An Arizona Cardinals fan in the crowd holds a sign for Sean Payton during the game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor

In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Steve Wilks' attorneys 'shocked and disturbed' by Panthers' hire

Legal representatives for Steve Wilks said Thursday they are "shocked and disturbed" that their client was not hired as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers. Shortly after the Panthers officially tabbed Frank Reich as their man, Wigdor Law LLP -- a New York City-based law firm representing Wilks in his discrimination suit against the NFL -- made its own announcement over social media. "We are shocked and disturbed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Newport Plain Talk

Quinn To Remain With Cowboys: 'It's Big For Us'

FRISCO, TX — Huge news has just been delivered to the Dallas Cowboys. Dan Quinn, one of the most respected and sought-after football minds in the entire NFL, has notified head coach Mike McCarthy and the front office that he will remain defensive coordinator for the Cowboys in 2023. "We're all extremely excited to have Dan back," said head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday afternoon. "I spoke with Dan a short while ago, and this is big for us. It gives us continuity, definitely in...
DALLAS, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) encouraged by progress

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to make progress from the high ankle sprain he sustained last Saturday and he doesn't expect any serious challenges in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes said Thursday that the real test will come later in the week. "We'll see as we get closer and closer and we'll see during the game," he said. "You can't fully do exactly...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Newport Plain Talk

Report: Tua Tagovailoa still in protocol, to miss Pro Bowl

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will miss next week's Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, ESPN reported Friday. Tagovailoa continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists and there have been no setbacks regarding his long-term health, per the report. He made the Pro Bowl roster as a first alternate with both Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes playing in Sunday's AFC...
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

