Mitchell, SD

South Dakota: Dakota Wesleyan University

- Location: Mitchell, South Dakota

- #472 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 64%

- Net price: $19,377

- SAT range: 950-1110

Associated with the United Methodist Church, this private college runs two "centers of excellence" aimed at helping students start designing their future: the Kelly Center for Entrepreneurship , and the McGovern Center for Leadership and Public Service . DWU claims that 96% of graduates are either employed full-time or attending graduate school.

