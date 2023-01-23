North Carolina: Duke University

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
- Location: Durham, North Carolina

- #9 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 8%

- Net price: $26,932

- SAT range: 1470-1570

The top majors at Duke University include economics, computer science, and public policy analysis . According to Niche, only 4% of Duke students do not graduate, and the 96% that do are likely to make a starting salary of $76,300 . Six years after graduation, Duke alumni make a median salary of $84,400—the national average is around $33,000. Notable alumni include Melinda Gates and Richard Nixon.

