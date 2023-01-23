ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

South Carolina: Wofford College

By Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uakm4_0kOaTLhx00

- Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina

- #187 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 53%

- Net price: $30,431

- SAT range: 1190-1350

Wofford College is one of the few private high-learning institutions in the Southeast founded before the Civil War. It opened its doors in 1854 on a 154-acre campus where it still operates to this day . The student-to-faculty ratio is 11:1; it is listed on the President's Community Service Honor Roll and is home to 20 NCAA Division I teams.

You may also like: Can you pass this 8th grade assessment test?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy