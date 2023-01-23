South Carolina: Wofford College

- Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina

- #187 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 53%

- Net price: $30,431

- SAT range: 1190-1350

Wofford College is one of the few private high-learning institutions in the Southeast founded before the Civil War. It opened its doors in 1854 on a 154-acre campus where it still operates to this day . The student-to-faculty ratio is 11:1; it is listed on the President's Community Service Honor Roll and is home to 20 NCAA Division I teams.

