Dillon, MT

Montana: University of Montana - Western

- Location: Dillon, Montana

- #256 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 52%

- Net price: $11,679

- SAT range: 890-1120

In 1893, the Montana State Normal School was founded with the intention of training teachers following other states' education models. During the 20th century, the school incorporated four-year curricula in other fields. In 2000, it officially became a part of the state's higher education system, and its name was changed to the University of Montana - Western. The Equine Studies Department at UMW offers the only bachelor's degree in natural horsemanship in the U.S.

