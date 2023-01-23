ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

New Jersey: Princeton University

By Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRgk4_0kOaTFPb00

- Location: Princeton, New Jersey

- #3 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 6%

- Net price: $18,685

- SAT range: 1450-1570

One of the 10 oldest institutions of higher learning in the country, Princeton University is the alma mater of groundbreaking American mathematician John Forbes Nash Jr., who was awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel in 1994 (he shared the prize with two other economists). The school boasts a student-to-faculty ratio of 5:1, as well as 46 professors and staff members who have won Nobel Prizes .

You may also like: 2-year degrees that can earn you the most money

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy