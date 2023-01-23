Maine: Bowdoin College
- Location: Brunswick, Maine
- #17 hardest college to get into nationwide
- Acceptance rate: 9%
- Net price: $25,622
- SAT range: 1360-1510
Bowdoin College is recognized—year after year—as one of the best liberal arts colleges in the nation . The most popular majors are biology, economics, and oceanographic sciences. Founded in 1794, it has managed to maintain its reputation as a school with rigorous requirements . During the first half of the 19th century, Bowdoin demanded its applicants provide a certificate of "good moral character" and proven knowledge of Latin and Ancient Greek.
