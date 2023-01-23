ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Maine: Bowdoin College

By Public Domain // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jclHG_0kOaTEWs00

- Location: Brunswick, Maine

- #17 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 9%

- Net price: $25,622

- SAT range: 1360-1510

Bowdoin College is recognized—year after year—as one of the best liberal arts colleges in the nation . The most popular majors are biology, economics, and oceanographic sciences. Founded in 1794, it has managed to maintain its reputation as a school with rigorous requirements . During the first half of the 19th century, Bowdoin demanded its applicants provide a certificate of "good moral character" and proven knowledge of Latin and Ancient Greek.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy