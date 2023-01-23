ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portales, NM

New Mexico: Eastern New Mexico University

- Location: Portales, New Mexico

- #231 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 51%

- Net price: $9,922

- SAT range: 950-1160

ENMU is the largest comprehensive university in New Mexico. It is a federally designated Hispanic-serving Institution , and 36% of its student body identifies as Hispanic, while female students nearly double the number of their male peers. The college offers more than 60 associate, bachelor, and master's degrees. The most popular undergraduate programs are business administration, communicative disorders, and social work.

