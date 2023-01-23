ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts: Harvard University

- Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

- #1 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 5%

- Net price: $18,037

- SAT range: 1460-1580

Globally known as one of the most prestigious of America's Ivy League schools, Harvard University was founded 140 years before the U.S. became an official nation. It is the most selective school in the country, according to Niche. Its alumni include eight U.S. presidents, several hundred Rhodes Scholars, and over 180 billionaires , more than Stanford, Yale, and MIT combined. The most popular undergraduate major there is economics.

