Ohio: Case Western Reserve University

- Location: Cleveland, Ohio

- #67 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 30%

- Net price: $36,002

- SAT range: 1340-1520

Considered a "very high research activity" university, 16 Nobel laureates have been members of Case Western Reserve University 's faculty or alumni, including Albert A. Michelson, the first American to ever win a Nobel Prize in Science. CWRU is particularly known for its intensive, hands-on nursing program . Their students graduate with over 1,300 hours of clinical experience—twice the amount of most nursing schools.

