Dover, DE

Delaware: Delaware State University

 4 days ago

- Location: Dover, Delaware

- #164 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 39%

- Net price: $14,464

- SAT range: 810-1010

A historically black college, Delaware State University is especially known for its College of Business , named by the Princeton Review as one of the best business schools in the country for 10 consecutive years. Delaware State operates a full-service, university-based flight school—the only one in the mid-Atlantic region.

