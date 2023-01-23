Delaware: Delaware State University
- Location: Dover, Delaware
- #164 hardest college to get into nationwide
- Acceptance rate: 39%
- Net price: $14,464
- SAT range: 810-1010
A historically black college, Delaware State University is especially known for its College of Business , named by the Princeton Review as one of the best business schools in the country for 10 consecutive years. Delaware State operates a full-service, university-based flight school—the only one in the mid-Atlantic region.
