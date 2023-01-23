ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Idaho: The College of Idaho

By Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fe2Pn_0kOaSzKC00

- Location: Caldwell, Idaho

- #178 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 48%

- Net price: $21,343

- SAT range: 1050-1240

The College of Idaho takes rightful pride in the honors obtained by its alumni, who include eight Rhodes Scholars, three state governors, four NFL players, and two Major League Baseball players. The 131-year-old school has grown from a single classroom with two pupils at a Presbyterian church to a reputable college with an annual enrollment of over 1,000 students.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy