Surprise, AZ

Arizona: Ottawa University - Surprise

The Herald News
 4 days ago

- Location: Surprise, Arizona

- #102 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 28%

- Net price: $33,201

- SAT range: 970-1080

The Ottawa University campus in Surprise features state-of-the-art academic, sports, and residential facilities. The original institution was founded in 1865 in Ottawa, Kansas, following an agreement between Native Americans—who owned and inhabited the land where it now stands—and Baptist missionaries. OUAZ offers strong athletic programs and personalized education delivered through individual student success coaches.

The Herald News

