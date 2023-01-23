ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York: Columbia University

By Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dnebw_0kOaSwg100

- Location: New York, New York

- #8 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 7%

- Net price: $22,126

- SAT range: 1460-1570

Columbia University is one of the oldest universities in the U.S. and the oldest in New York. Founded in 1754 as King's College, several of America's Founding Fathers were some of the university's earliest students and trustees, including the first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton, and the first Chief Justice of the United States, John Jay.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy