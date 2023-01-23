New York: Columbia University

- Location: New York, New York

- #8 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 7%

- Net price: $22,126

- SAT range: 1460-1570

Columbia University is one of the oldest universities in the U.S. and the oldest in New York. Founded in 1754 as King's College, several of America's Founding Fathers were some of the university's earliest students and trustees, including the first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton, and the first Chief Justice of the United States, John Jay.