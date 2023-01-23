Rhode Island: Brown University

- Location: Providence, Rhode Island

- #10 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 8%

- Net price: $27,659

- SAT range: 1440-1560

Ranked by Niche as #3 among Colleges with the Best Professors in America , Brown University is situated in a richly historical, urban setting complete with colonial-era buildings. Biology, economics, and computer science are the most popular majors at Brown, where the student-to-faculty ratio is 6:1 . Notable alumni include Janet Yellen, former chair of the Federal Reserve, and John D. Rockefeller, Jr., the philanthropist who built Rockefeller Center in New York City.