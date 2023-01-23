ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado: Colorado College

- Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado

- #30 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 14%

- Net price: $27,319

- SAT range: —

Colorado College takes pride in its unique study method called "The Block Plan" . Each term is broken down into three-and-a-half-week sections, wherein students dedicate their time exclusively to one subject, the goal being that one block is equivalent to one semester's worth of material at another school. The method allows pupils to creatively design their own schedule and path of study. To prove the system works, CC keeps an up-to-date digital dossier of the achievements of their alumni.

