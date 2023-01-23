ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Minnesota: Carleton College

By Dogs1337 // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wR3mE_0kOaSs9700

- Location: Northfield, Minnesota

- #50 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 21%

- Net price: $30,843

- SAT range: 1330-1520

At Carleton College, a small private liberal arts school, the average faculty-to-student ratio is 8:1 with 73% of classes having under 20 students . The most popular majors at this university include computer science and biology. Two of Carleton's own, an assistant professor of biology and academic technologist, developed an augmented reality app called BiochemAR , which can help students "visualize and understand complex 3D biological molecules that are invisible to the naked eye."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy