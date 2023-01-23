Minnesota: Carleton College

- Location: Northfield, Minnesota

- #50 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 21%

- Net price: $30,843

- SAT range: 1330-1520

At Carleton College, a small private liberal arts school, the average faculty-to-student ratio is 8:1 with 73% of classes having under 20 students . The most popular majors at this university include computer science and biology. Two of Carleton's own, an assistant professor of biology and academic technologist, developed an augmented reality app called BiochemAR , which can help students "visualize and understand complex 3D biological molecules that are invisible to the naked eye."