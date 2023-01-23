ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia: Emory University

- Location: Atlanta, Georgia

- #45 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 19%

- Net price: $25,672

- SAT range: 1380-1530

Nine schools make up Emory University, the second-oldest private higher education institution in Georgia. Its most prestigious academic division is the School of Medicine , linked to Emory Healthcare, the largest medical system in the state of Georgia. More than 1,100 students are split across medical and health professional tracks, and the university also provides residency training to more than 1,300 residents and fellows across 107 training programs.

