ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Florida: University of South Florida - Sarasota-Manatee

By JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QxICv_0kOaSpUw00

- Location: Sarasota, Florida

- #69 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 24%

- Net price: $2,734

- SAT range: 1160-1290

Known as USFSM, the Sarasota-Manatee branch of the University of South Florida was founded in 1975 but was granted separate accreditation rights in 2011. Over 4,500 students attend both on-campus and online classes at the public school. In 2022, USFSM received its biggest private donation ever: $5.26 million for the expansion of the risk management and insurance program. In addition, the construction of a new 100,000-square-foot housing/student center complex is set to start in early 2023 and should be ready to open in the fall of 2024.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy