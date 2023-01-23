ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

CBO projects Social Security funds to be exhausted by 2033 without changes

By By Brett Rowland | The Center Square
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – Fresh projections from the Congressional Budget Office show the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund would be exhausted by 2033 if benefits are paid as scheduled.

In January, Social Security beneficiaries got an 8.7% increase in monthly checks, the largest cost-of-living adjustment since 1981. The increase added $146 to the average recipient’s monthly benefit. That is expected to push the average benefit to $1,827, up from $1,681, according to the Social Security Administration.

The Disability Insurance Trust Fund would be depleted by 2048 under the same schedule, according to the latest report from the federal agency that provides budget and economic information to Congress.

To keep the funds solvent through 2096, the federal government would need to immediately and permanently hike payroll tax rates by 4.9 percentage points or reduce benefits or implement some combination of tax increases and benefit reductions.

"After 2096, however, the gap between revenues and outlays would widen, and shortfalls would continue to increase," according to the CBO report .

If Social Security outlays were limited to payable revenues after the trust funds’ exhaustion in 2033, Social Security benefits would be about 23% smaller than scheduled benefits in 2034. They would be 35% smaller by 2096, and the gap would remain stable thereafter.

Social Security, which is the largest single program in the federal budget, has two components. The Old-Age and Survivors Insurance provides benefits to retired workers, their eligible dependents, and some survivors of deceased workers. Disability Insurance provides benefits to disabled workers and their dependents.

Social Security is funded by payroll taxes and income taxes on benefits. The payroll tax is generally 12.4% of earnings up to a maximum annual amount. That amount was $147,000 in 2022. Employees and their employers each pay half of the 12.4%. People who are self-employed pay the full amount, according to the CBO. To pay benefits as required by existing law and maintain trust fund balances through 2096, that 12.4% would need to be raised to 17.3% of taxable payroll, according to the report.

"Other ways to maintain the necessary trust fund balances include reducing scheduled benefits by an amount equivalent to 4.9% of taxable payroll or combining tax increases with benefit reductions," the report noted.

Many Americans depend on Social Security payments, according to the AARP. Social Security is the largest source of retirement income for most Americans, AARP research shows. It provides nearly all income for 1 in 4 seniors, according to AARP .

“Under no circumstances should Republicans vote to cut a single penny from Medicare or Social Security to help pay for Joe Biden’s reckless spending spree, which is more reckless than anybody’s ever done or had in the history of our country,” former President Donald Trump said Friday in a video posted on Truth Social.

Some Republicans have said that changes to Social Security and Medicare should be considered, according to media reports. Republican leaders have not embraced those calls.

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
RadarOnline

Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'

One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Herald News

December consumer spending declines; recession concerns remain

(The Center Square) – Consumer spending fell 0.2% in December from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Friday. From the same month one year ago, the PCE price index – a closely watched measure of inflation – for December increased 5%. Prices for goods increased 4.6% and prices for services increased 5.2%. Food prices increased 11.2% and energy prices increased 6.9%. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index...
The Herald News

Industries Most Likely to See Layoffs + How to Save Your Job

Tech and media layoffs have gotten the most headlines lately. But combined, the two high-profile industries account for only about 5% of U.S. employment, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Other industries are also cutting jobs, including the auto industry, manufacturing and financial services. Unemployment is expected to deepen as the Fed slows the economy in a continuing effort to tame inflation. What jobs are most at risk and which...
The Herald News

Colleges where graduates have the most student debt

In August 2022, President Biden announced his plan for student loan forgiveness, garnering elation from many borrowers and criticism from those who felt the measure did not go far enough to alleviate the financial burden. However, the plan's rollout did not go smoothly. As millions of borrowers' applications flooded in—and the student loan debt crisis surpassed $1.74 trillion—student loan forgiveness is projected to hit a snag—or several. Several court cases have continued to stall forgiveness efforts, tying up the execution of debt cancellation in legal...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy