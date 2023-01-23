Kentucky: Alice Lloyd College

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers were dominant from start to finish. Pikeville cruised past Danville 61-38 to move on to the Girls All “A” State Semifinals. “I’m always talking about our defense and our pressure and how we have to come out understanding personnel,” said Pikeville head girls basketball coach Kristy Orem. “You know right now you’re getting to that point in the game like we know we want to defend then you got to know the personnel and for us, it was a key we didn’t let (Samantha Bottom) get any three’s and we know where she was on those baseline three’s and that we were able to guard (Love Mays) and off of the dribble because off the bounce she gets downhill really well and we knew that was important so for us to get out and get the good start that we had obviously was a help.”

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO