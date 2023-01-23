ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama: Spring Hill College

- Location: Mobile, Alabama

- #247 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 54%

- Net price: $23,067

- SAT range: 1000-1150

Spring Hill College is the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast. The school's average class size is 17 students, which allows for more discussion time, more personalized attention from teachers, and more accountability. That kind of intimacy in the classroom seems to pay off: A full 90% of SHC alumni get into the health-related grad programs of their choice, while around 85% of communication arts grads land jobs related to their areas of focus within three months.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

