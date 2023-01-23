ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana: Tulane University

- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

- #25 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 11%

- Net price: $47,413

- SAT range: 1340-1500

Tulane University attracts a diverse student body with 85% of its students coming from more than 300 miles away. It also claims some notable alumni, including 18 Rhodes Scholars, 180 Fulbright Scholars, multiple members of Congress, and two surgeons general. The university requires all students to complete a minimum of 85 hours of community service through major-related work, according to The Princeton Review.

