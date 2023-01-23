ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Arkansas: Lyon College

By Lyoncollege // Wikimedia Commons
 4 days ago

- Location: Batesville, Arkansas

- #191 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 50%

- Net price: $20,495

- SAT range: 1030-1160

This private liberal arts college was founded in 1872, which makes it one of the oldest schools in Arkansas. It has built its reputation on professor-student mentorships, unique research programs, and small classes. The board of trustees is currently working on expanding its graduate curriculum to include veterinary and dental schools and a nursing program that is set to start in 2023. Lyon College is the only pet-friendly university in Arkansas.

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

