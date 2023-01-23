California: Stanford University

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News
- Location: Stanford, California

- #2 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 5%

- Net price: $20,023

- SAT range: 1420-1570

Stanford University ranks as one of the world's best schools and is known especially for its computer science, biology, and engineering programs. Stanford boasts some of the most successful businesspeople as alums, including Nike founder Phil Knight and Google creators Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

