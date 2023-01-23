ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming: University of Wyoming

By Thecoldmidwest // Wikimedia Commons
- Location: Laramie, Wyoming

- #1,210 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 94%

- Net price: $12,224

- SAT range: 1040-1240

Situated high on the Laramie Plains on a picturesque campus, the University of Wyoming's location is written into the state's constitution. Among its seven colleges, the most popular is the School of Environment and Natural Resources , where biodiversity conservation and natural resource management are highly regarded classes.

