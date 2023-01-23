ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin - Madison

- Location: Madison, Wisconsin

- #206 hardest college to get into nationwide

- Acceptance rate: 57%

- Net price: $14,030

- SAT range: 1260-1460

Founded in 1848, at the same time as the state of Wisconsin, UW-Madison is the flagship of the University of Wisconsin system. Both its main campus and arboretum are national historic landmarks. Twenty Nobel prize winners come from the halls of this public school, which also ranked first in the number of Peace Corps volunteers in 2020.

