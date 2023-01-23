A Trio of Colts Head Coaching Candidates Shine in Divisional Wins

General manager Chris Ballard has conducted an extensive search over the past couple of weeks. As of Monday, the Colts have interviewed 13 candidates for their head coaching job, with one candidate left to interview. Ballard has said from the onset of the search that he did not care how long the search took as long as he got it right.
“We’ve got a very detailed process put together on the traits and attributes we’re looking for in the head coach,” Ballard said at his end-of-season press conference . “Don’t care which side of the ball. And then to be patient and take your time and make sure we have a thorough interview with everybody. Consistent, thorough – I don’t care if it takes until mid-February to hire the head coach. It’s about getting it right.”
The Colts have a lot at stake with this head coaching hire. Not only will the next head coach be tasked with helping bring this team out of the cellar of the NFL, but the head coach will have to build a plan and staff around developing a rookie quarterback. This has to be a home run hire for the Colts, and the new head coach will need to be up for the challenge.
These three candidates proved this weekend that while talent is crucial to having success in the NFL, coaching is too. Steichen’s work with the Eagles’ offense has made them one of the most explosive in the NFL. Callahan has helped turn Burrow into a top-three quarterback in the NFL, constantly working to get his playmakers in positions to succeed. Ryans has helped turn the 49ers into a defensive juggernaut to go along with their dynamic offense.
Anyone of these three candidates would be outstanding hires for the Colts. They all have the ability to relate to players, get the most out of their group, and put their players in positions to succeed. The performances this weekend by these coaches and their respective units should speak to that.
While the Colts currently are in limbo as they search for their next head coach, they have fantastic candidates to choose from. Make the right choice, and Indy could get things back on track in a hurry. However, if owner Jim Irsay refuses to take the best candidate, things will go from bad to worse.
It’s on you, Chris Ballard and Jim Irsay. Do not mess this up.
The Indianapolis Colts have already conducted interviews with a dozen candidates for their head coaching position. Now, the team is reportedly preparing to move forward to the second round of its search, and interim head coach Jeff Saturday remains in the mix. Saturday will interview with the ...
Jim Irsay will have the final say when the Indianapolis Colts decide on a new head coach, and that may be good news for one particular candidate. Jeff Saturday is among several candidates who will get a second interview for the Colts’ head coach job. According to Josina Anderson of USA Today, Irsay wants to...
After letting a few off of the ride in 2022, the NFL coaching carousel may open up on Wednesday. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk wrote that some believe the Denver Broncos could fill their head coaching vacancy as soon as Wednesday. The team already interviewed former New Orleans Saints ...
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no secret the Indianapolis Colts are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. The trio of Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles combined to throw 17 touchdowns and 20 interceptions last year, leading Indianapolis to a 4-12-1 record and continuing the team’s struggles under center since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck.
Jim Irsay is sticking with interim head coach Jeff Saturday as his No. 1 pick to retain the full-time position, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Irsay's preference reportedly comes despite disagreement from other executives within the Colts' front office. "Saturday, I’m told, presented his staff ...
Jeff Saturday remains in the running for the Indianapolis Colts' head-coaching position. According to Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star, the former ESPN analyst is tapping into his media connections to help bolster his candidacy. "Since the season ended, Saturday has put on a full-court ...
The Carolina Panthers have made the first hire of the 2023 NFL coaching cycle, tabbing former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to take over for the fired Matt Rhule. Reich, who was fired himself nine games into his fifth season in Indianapolis, brings head coaching experience to the job, ...
Frank Reich has officially been named the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers, the team announced in a statement this Thursday afternoon. Reich, 61, served as the Indianapolis Colts head coach from 2018-2022 before being fired earlier this year. The first major coach signing of ...
The NFL's 2023 offseason is shaping up to be a fascinating one. We could have some serious quarterback movement, with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and others potentially on the move. Could we have a legendary head coaching move, too? One anonymous NFL source predicted that ...
Despite owning a 6-6 record this season in an interim role, Steve Wilks was not named the next head coach of the Panthers. The job ultimately went to Frank Reich. On Friday morning, Wilks issued a statement on the Panthers' decision. Unsurprisingly, he's disappointed he won't be staying in ...
The Carolina Panthers hired their new full-time head coach on Thursday afternoon. They officially hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich as he's returning to the Panthers after playing for them during the 1995 season. He was hired over Steve Wilks, who was the interim head ...
The NFL offseason is almost here. As more teams are eliminated from postseason contention each week, franchise’s begin to turn their focus toward transaction season. The next few months will bring plenty of changes across the league, from coaching staff changes to free agent signings and draft picks. The...
The Carolina Panthers this week announced the hiring of Frank Reich as their head coach. Reich did a very good job during his four-plus seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, so the hiring is a strong one by the NFC South club. But the team faced some questions about the hiring thanks to a...
