Mind of Mike: 2024 National Title Odds

Which teams have the best chance to dethrone the two-time reigning national champions?

Georgia is gonna win it all next year as well. Stetson Bennett is gone and so is Jalen Carter and some other key members of the team, but who cares? UGA lost a lot more a season ago and still ran through their schedule. But who are the biggest threats to a three peat? Here are my odds.

Michigan

7 to 1

Why Michigan? They return so much to a team that wasn’t far off from getting a game with UGA for the title. Yes, they should have beaten TCU and yes UGA made Michigan look a bit dumb blowing out TCU while the Wolverines lost but with JJ McCarthy , Blake Corum , Donovan Edwards , an elite OL and a great transfer class coming in, Harbaugh could finally break through.

Oct 29, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. © Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

8 to 1

Ty Simpson or Jalen Milroe is the question. Well there are others as well. Like who steps up at WR? And can Will Anderson be replaced? But we know Alabama will reload and be back on the playoff, so I have them at better odds than the Buckeyes.

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) rushes in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26. © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

10 to 1

A lot of talent returns and I think QB Kyle McCord will be next man up but can they beat Michigan? That’s the big question because they can’t expect to back into the playoff again.

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) runs during the second half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-21. © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

USC

12 to 1

QB Caleb Williams keeps them in every game and if they can shore up the tackling on defense they could surprise. The play in the trenches should be better and the WR group is better than last year even without Jordan Addison.

Dec 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams poses for photos during a press conference in the Astor Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY, after winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy. © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State

17 to 1

Mike Norvell has me believing. The offense should be absolutely loaded and the defense will be much improved with players returning and some key portal additions. This team has a chip on its shoulder and will be the class of the ACC.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell celebrates a touchdown. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Boston College Eagles 44-14 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. © Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Utah

20 to 1

I love this team but they need to be perfect and thats a tall task. Cam Rising and company are on a mission but they won’t get the one-loss favoritism USC gets to they better be perfect.

Sep 17, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws the ball in the first quarter against the San Diego State Aztecs at Rice-Eccles Stadium. © Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

LSU

20 to 1

Jayden Daniels is the X factor and if he stays healthy they can break through. The portal class is amazing especially in the secondary and the running game will be vastly improved on year two of Brian Kelly .

Jayden Daniels throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

Clemson — 22 to 1 — Cade Klubnick didn’t look like a world beater last season but the team plays harder for him than they did for DJ Uiagalelei. And Garrett Riley will improve an offense that needs help. But those defensive losses are rough.