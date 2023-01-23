Read full article on original website
PulteGroup (PHM) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
PHM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, the company’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Earnings and revenues increased 47.8% and 13.4% on a year-over-year basis, respectively.
What Lies Ahead for GasLog Partners (GLOP) in Q4 Earnings?
GLOP - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26, before market open. The partnership’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missing the mark in the remaining one), the average beat being 40.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th
IPAR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of a range of fragrances and fragrance related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days. Inter Parfums, Inc. Price and Consensus. Inter Parfums, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter Parfums, Inc. Quote. This...
Match Group (MTCH) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
MTCH - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31. The company expects fourth-quarter 2022 revenues to be between $780 million and $790 million, indicating flat numbers year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $786.7 million, indicating a decline of...
What Awaits Principal Financial (PFG) This Earnings Season?
PFG - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 30, after market close. PFG delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 14.18%. Factors at Play. Principal Financial fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect growth in the Specialty Benefits insurance...
3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach
NEE - Free Report) , NRG Energy (. GWRS - Free Report) – could all be considerations for investors looking to add an additional layer of defense into their portfolios and reap a steady income stream. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the...
Mastercard's (MA) Q4 Earnings Beat on Resilient Spending
MA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.65 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate of $2.56. The bottom line advanced 13% year over year. The leading technology company in the global payments industry, Mastercard’s revenues amounted to $5,817 million, which rose 12%...
What's in Store for Stanley Black's (SWK) Q4 Earnings?
SWK - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before the market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stanley Black’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. SWK delivered better-than-expected results thrice in the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the earnings surprise being 4.1%, on average.
United Rentals (URI) Q4 Earnings Lag, 2023 View Solid, Stock Up
URI - Free Report) shares gained 4.39% in the after-hours trading session on Jan 25, following fourth-quarter 2022 results. Its earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased on a year-over-year basis on the back of sustained demand in its end markets and the strength of its core rental business.
Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
MRCY - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results after market close on Jan 31. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates twice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on two occasions, the average beat being -0.7%. For the fiscal second quarter, Mercury Systems projects...
Can Aflac's (AFL) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Lower Expenses?
AFL - Free Report) is set to continue its earnings beat streak in the fourth quarter of 2022, the results of which are expected to be released on Feb 1, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the leading insurance provider reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.23,...
Intel sees more losses as PC makers sharply cut chip buying, shares slump
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) said it expects to lose money in the current quarter, surprising investors with a bleaker-than-expected outlook for both the PC market and slowing growth in its key data center division.
Packaging Corp (PKG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Dip Y/Y
PKG - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.35 in fourth-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 per share. The bottom line decreased 15% year over year. However, it came above the company’s guidance of $2.22 per share. The decline was driven by lower volumes...
Earnings Preview: Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
LCUT - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report might help the...
Bear Of The Day: Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)
JLL - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) saw earnings estimates slip after a miss in early November. The company is expected to report again at the end of February and right now has a strong Earnings ESP of 9.8% This article will look at why this stock is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) as it is the Bear of the Day.
Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y
MMC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.47, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 by 5% and our estimate of $1.33. The bottom line improved 8% year over year. Consolidated revenues of MMC fell 2% year over year but grew 7% on an...
Raymond James (RJF) Q1 Earnings Top on Solid NII, Provisions Up
RJF - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31) adjusted earnings of $2.29 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21. The bottom line was up 6% from the prior-year quarter. Higher interest rates and a rise in loan demand acted as tailwinds, which led to a drastic...
Boot Barn (BOOT) Q3 Earnings Meet, Revenues Increase Y/Y
BOOT - Free Report) came up with third-quarter fiscal 2023 results wherein the top and the bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories posted adjusted earnings of $1.74 per share for the fiscal third quarter, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line plunged from $2.27 a share reported in the year-ago period.
5 S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Next Week
The fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season is gradually gaining momentum with 534 companies slated to report their financial numbers next week. This earnings season will be important as market participants will closely monitor any sign of earnings, revenues or margin decline. Several S&P 500 companies will report next week. We have...
Can Marathon (MPC) Q4 Earnings Maintain the Beat Streak?
MPC - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter results on Jan 31. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $5.54 per share on revenues of $32 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the independent oil refiner and marketer’s results...
