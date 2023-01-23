ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanner McKee tabbed as one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft Class

By Kevin Borba
The Stanford quarterback has been picking up some hype recently in the NFL Draft world

The NFL Draft is just around the corner, which means that rankings and evaluations of every draft eligible player will be talked about endlessly, disputed, and sometimes even raved about.

I myself have already assembled the list of four teams that I think are the perfect fits for Tanner McKee, and believe that in the right situation he will thrive. Someone else who firmly believes that is PFF's Mike Renner, who has consistently rated McKee as an underrated first round talent, while other places like CBS Sports have him ranked as the No. 185 prospect.

Renner in a recent Twitter post even went as far to say that McKee's accuracy is up there with the other top names in the class.

During his two years as the starter at Stanford it was evident that McKee has the skill set and intangibles to be a good pro, but the system that he was in was not at all complimentary to him or the players around them.

As we get closer to the draft, McKee could be a name that you begin to hear more move up on draft boards.

